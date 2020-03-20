Truck Drivers Are America's Unsung Heroes

Our nation’s health care workers are giving us a daily profile in courage av s they serve on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19—increasingly at the expense of their own health. But there’s another group of Americans out there quietly and often very much alone working long hours to keep supply lines intact so that our health care workers have vitally needed medical supplies and the rest of us have groceries and other essential supplies. I’m speaking of the approximately 1.8 million women and men who drive trucks across our nation’s highways.

While many of us are huddled up at home to avoid getting ill, these drivers are out on the highways driving past “amber waves of grain” and our nation’s “purple mountain majesty” as they travel from sea to shining sea carrying goods to ensure, bluntly, that we survive.

Add to that, since the federal government last week lifted the restriction that truckers are limited to only driving 11 hours a day if they are hauling critical medical goods, food supplies and other materials, it means many of them are now driving well over 12 hours a day to do just that.