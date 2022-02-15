Truckers Resurrect Bananas Theory About Trudeau’s Real Dad

Americans have not cornered the market on bananas conspiracy theories. The Canadian truckers who blocked a bridge to the U.S. over vaccine mandates have seized one that was debunked ages ago about Justin Trudeau.

“There was a release of some of their online chat rooms and… they think that Fidel Castro is actually the biological father of Justin Trudeau, our prime minister,” Canadian author and frequent New Abnormal guest Jeet Heer tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast.

Molly, naturally, is flabbergasted. “I thought this was pretty stupid, but I had no idea,” she says of the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

But wait—there’s more. Heer explains some of the trucker’s demands, including a plan to dissolve the government and then arrest Trudeau, who is actually the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his glamorous wife Margaret.

Then! Molly and co-host Andy Levy run down the “terrifying” political candidates whom billionaire Peter Thiel is backing, including “another super libertarian, very attractive, zero body fat white guy in Arizona named Blake something.”

“We’ve just entered this stage where the billionaires have figured out that they don’t have to be just behind the scenes anymore, pulling the strings. They can get right out there and try to get their guys elected and it’s gonna work in at least some cases. And it kinda sucks that they figured that out,” adds Andy.

Plus, Imani Perry, author of South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, makes the case that the South should be a source of inspiration. She also tries to explain what drives white supremacy there.

“White southerners… their actual relative vulnerability is part of what drives the sense that one has to protect whiteness,” she tells Molly.

