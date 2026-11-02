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Trump, 80, Suffers Horror Hair Moment at Last-Gasp Rally

Hats are a comb-over’s worst enemy.

US President Donald Trump adjusts his cap as he speaks during a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, US, November 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

Donald Trump had a bad hair day as he wrapped up his midterm campaigning.

The image-obsessed president held a rally in Salina, Kansas, on Sunday, the last stop on a month-long tour to woo the MAGA base before Election Day.

But as he sought to sell the crowd on the vitality and virility of the Republican Party, the 80-year-old suffered from a nasty case of hat hair.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Fort Myers, Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas on November 1, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

A lip hung over his back and sides.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The white USA cap he wore to the event may have been part of a careful effort to present a specific image of the president, but it ended up doing more harm than good when he took it off to wave around at MAGA fans.

Removing the baseball cap revealed his once-iconic do had formed a neat, domed nest underneath. Crumpled and disturbed, surprising patches of scalp were visible while the top of his hair lapped awkwardly over the back and sides.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas on November 1, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The president suffered from a nasty bout of hat hair.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s hair has become a consistent character in its own right since his return to the White House last year.

During midterm rallies, it has often stolen the show, taking flight in the wind and looking like a cockatoo’s crest.

Chats with the press on the tarmac by Air Force One, or outside the White House under the rotors of Marine One, have often been eventful too.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas on November 1, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Surprising patches of scalp could be seen through the nest.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Some days, it seems fixed in place. On other days, it seems light and wispy.

Some have even pointed out that, from certain angles, it has many of the qualities of a mullet. Often, he can be spotted with longer hair at the back hanging over the collar, while a tighter trim prevails on top and at the sides.

The color of the do changes too. While perhaps most associated with bright yellow or light white-blondy locks, as he touched down in White House on Marine One after some time at his Florida bolthole, Mar-a-Lago, last month, his hair appeared altogether browner.

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Trump showed his obsession with his hair at a rally earlier in October in San Antonio, Texas, when he saw a high-resolution image of the back of his head.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he said, touching his cranium. “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy.”

Later in October, as he spoke to reporters at the White House, his hair refused to cooperate, as the wind sent his comb-over flying in various directions.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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