Trump Campaign Adviser David Bossie Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Latest White House Outbreak Grows

David Bossie, who was tapped last week to lead the Trump campaign’s post-election legal battles, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

Bossie, who was Trump’s deputy campaign manager in 2016, has reportedly been inside the campaign’s headquarters “several times” over the last week. On Friday, it also emerged that the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had tested positive for the deadly disease.

Bossie, a longtime Republican insider, was tasked with coordinating the flurry of lawsuits the campaign filed in several battleground states in an attempt to stop mail-in votes from being counted—despite President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Bossie’s diagnosis comes hours after another Trump insider, 69-year-old Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, tested positive for the coronavirus. He attended an indoor Election Night party at the White House on Tuesday with Meadows. It is not immediately clear where any of the three Trumpkins contracted COVID-19.

“Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” Armstrong Williams, who advised the retired neurosurgeon’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted Monday.