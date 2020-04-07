Bodies Pile Up and Trumpworld’s Sick Show Rolls On

Like some defective and malevolent artificial intelligence that reflexively fires off nuclear missiles long after the world is a blasted radioactive wasteland populated by tribes of cannibal mutants and murderous scavengers, the Trump media machine relentlessly continues its bizarre and destructive propaganda war against America.

While armies of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, truck and delivery drivers work in conditions of terror and exhaustion with limited equipment and a rising caseload, The Trump Show rolls on to constant applause and endless praise, an alternate reality impenetrable by tragedy or reality.

Ten thousand Americans will be dead of COVID-19 by the time you read this, but at least the Trump agitprop army is owning the libs.