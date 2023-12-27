Trump Angrily Denies ‘Bullying’ His Way Into ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump kept the Christmas spirit going strong on Wednesday when he used his Truth Social account to go after the director of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 for suggesting in an interview that he “bullied” his way into a now-iconic cameo in the 1992 sequel.

Just as Trump has frequently accused special prosecutor Jack Smith of having a fake name, the former president suggested the same of Chris Columbus as he disputed the director’s claims about how his appearance during a scene at the Plaza hotel, which he owned at the time, came to be.

“30 years ago (how time flies!), Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2,” Trump wrote, claiming he was “very busy” and “didn’t want to do it” but because they were so “persistent” he agreed “and the rest is history!”

Over the holiday weekend, Columbus told Business Insider that the production paid to film in the Plaza lobby, but there was one condition.

“‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” he recalled Trump saying. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Trump shot back on Wednesday. “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?”

The idea of removing Trump from the film has come up before, such as just after the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021 when someone on Twitter proposed a “petition to digitally replace” Trump in Home Alone 2 with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin, to which the actor replied, “Sold.”