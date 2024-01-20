Trump Appears to Confuse Haley With Pelosi in Jan. 6 Gaffe

Former President Donald Trump seemingly mixed up Republican rival Nikki Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi when talking about the Jan. 6 riot during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

“Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

Trump appeared to be referring to Pelosi who he has falsely accused of turning down his offer of deploying 10,000 soldiers on Jan. 6.

That is despite the final Jan. 6 committee report debunking the claim.

“Some have suggested that President Trump gave an order to have 10,000 troops ready for January 6th. The Select Committee found no evidence of this. In fact, President Trump’s Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller directly refuted this when he testified under oath,” the committee found.

Trump’s confusion comes as he regularly targets President Joe Biden for a series of gaffes, claiming that he is not mentally competent for office.

However, Trump has confused Biden with former President Barack Obama on a number of occasions. In September, he said ‘with Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn’t be won.”

In that same speech he said “we would be in World War II very quickly if we're going to be relying on” Biden.

Haley is yet to comment on Trump’s gaffe.