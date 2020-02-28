Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence

President Trump announced late Friday that he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to become Director of National Intelligence. That's despite the former Texas prosecutor withdrawing his nomination last year.

Ratcliffe, a large Trump donor, dropped out from the nomination process last year, blaming unfair media coverage. But The Daily Beast found it was probably due to his proximity to a company accused of being instrumental in reprisal against a whistleblower.

But shortly after Trump announced his initial nomination of Ratcliffe, U.S. media organizations have published multiple reports of holes in the congressman’s biography and his exaggeration of the work he did as a former U.S. Attorney in Texas.

“John is an outstanding man of great talent!” he wrote.

More to come