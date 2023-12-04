Trump Belatedly Freaks Out at De Niro’s ‘Disgusting’ Award Show Speech

Donald Trump isn’t happy with Robert De Niro.

The former president took to Truth Social to weigh in on De Niro’s talent as an actor on Sunday night—six days after the two-time Oscar winner called him out as a “charlatan” at New York City’s Gotham Awards.

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” Trump seethed. “He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others.”

“He has become a total loser,” he concluded, “as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

De Niro, who has also laid claim to a Golden Globe, Cecil B. DeMille Award, SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the course of his six-decade career, slammed Trump while accepting the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. He accused Trump of having “lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office,” and said he “attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect.”

“He’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution, but with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul,” De Niro said.

The 80-year-old had stumbled reading the first part of his speech, but doubled back and announced to the audience that his apparent confusion came from the fact that his prepared remarks on Trump had been excised from the teleprompter. He blamed Apple for the last-minute edits.

“How dare they do that, actually,” he said.