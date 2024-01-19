Donald Trump, the former president who attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 election in an attempt to cling on to power, called Joe Biden an “absolute threat to democracy” Thursday.

During an appearance on Fox News, Sean Hannity asked Trump about Colorado and Maine removing him from their presidential ballots, citing a constitutional provision that bars those who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.

“It’s kind of ironic, isn’t it?” Hannity asked. “A party that is making an argument that democracy is in peril couldn’t be more undemocratic as they try to remove your name from even running and even having your name on the ticket.”

Trump, who is currently facing two criminal cases related to attempts to subvert American democracy, said the Supreme Court is “not gonna take the vote away from the people.” After speaking about his recent triumph in the Iowa Republican caucuses, he added: “Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous, for a couple of reasons.”

The first, Trump said, is that Biden is “grossly incompetent.” “Actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people that surround him,” he said. “He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”