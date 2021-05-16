Trump Came This Close to Making the Opioid Crisis More Hellish

Trump is no longer president, but Biden still has two health crises on his hands: COVID and opioids. One is sort of getting under control, but the other is still raging on. Still, we shudder for what the opioid crisis could have turned into if Trump were still in office, especially given his alleged first-choice for drug czar, Tom Marino.

Alex Gibney—a documentarian whose latest film, Crime of the Century, explores the opioid crisis and how it (and who) is still killing Americans—attests to this.

“His go-to guy [for drug czar] happened to be the guy who did more than anybody to eviscerate the DEA and his ability to go after these companies that were flooding America, the opioids, of course,” he tells Jesse Cannon and Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.