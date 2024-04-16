Revealed: How Trump Campaign Is Telling Allies to Spin Trial

Donald Trump’s campaign is circulating a document of talking points to allies on how to spin his New York hush-money trial.

Offering an array of one-liners, the document obtained by The Daily Beast refers to the trial as “a bogus case,” “a weak case,” and “not a ‘hush money’ case.”

The Trump talking points also repeatedly refer to the case as “the Biden Trial,” though the former president’s team later notes the case began with former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance before President Joe Biden took office, with current DA Alvin Bragg later taking it to court after Vance passed on it.

“The Biden Trial is a show trial in the truest sense of the term,” the document reads. “A six-week trial in the media capital of the world, where the only realistic consequence of a conviction is a talking point for the Biden campaign.”

Unfortunately for the Trump campaign, six weeks is on the shorter and more improbable end of the spectrum when it comes to how long the trial may last. He could end up in court for over two months, as The Daily Beast reported earlier on Tuesday.

While Trump is under a gag order prohibiting him from commenting on potential witnesses or others involved in the case, his surrogates and allies are not. And many plan on staunchly defending him online and on networks throughout the trial.

The document mentions New York Judge Juan Merchan no fewer than nine times in five pages.

“Judge Merchan has issued an oppressive gag order in this case that limits [sic.] President’s ability to defend himself against phony and false charges,” the memo states. “Further, this gag order is an assault on the First Amendment of the Constitution.”

The team also complains that Trump will only have Wednesdays off—when Judge Merchan handles other cases—calling it “a very odd ruling” that is “designed to interfere in the presidential election and keep President Trump off the campaign trail.”

The campaign did not return a request for comment.