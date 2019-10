When it comes to 9/11, President Trump’s lying turns compulsive.

He is no sooner reminded of the attack on the World Trade Center than we suddenly have a twisted successor to George Washington, one who essentially says that “I cannot not tell a lie.”

The latest, most heedless and most easily disproved 9/11 lie came on Sunday, after Trump announced that Delta Force had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.