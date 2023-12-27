Trump Claims Dem Congresswoman Wasn’t Nice Enough to Him About Her Husband’s Funeral

Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on Tuesday evening, alleging that she wasn’t sufficiently thankful to him over arrangements he’d made for her husband’s funeral.

The former president did not say what had prompted his Truth Social tirade against the “LOSER” congresswoman, though his furious post came after she publicly criticized his “ROT IN HELL” Christmas message.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dingell said during a CNN appearance that Trump’s festive message was “one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard, when a former President of the United States who wants to return [to office] tells people on Christmas Day that they can ‘rot in hell.’” She went on to accuse Trump of contributing to the division in America and said that “there were men outside of my house with assault weapons” after the Republican previously “went after” her.

“Debbie Dingell of Michigan is a LOSER,” Trump wrote in his post Tuesday, accusing her of helping “Crooked Joe Biden” to “DESTROY our Country.” He went on to criticize the congresswoman for her actions following the February 2019 death of her husband, former Rep. John Dingell.

“When I gave, as President, her long serving husband, the absolute highest U.S. honors for his funeral, a really big deal, she called me, crying almost uncontrollably, to say that she couldn’t believe I was willing to do that for a Democrat,” Trump wrote. “She thanked me profusely. Two months later, she was back on the trail ranting and raving about ‘TRUMP.’”

Trump added that Dingell should “focus on how badly the Auto Workers of Michigan, and the USA as a whole, are being treated by CHINA, to which Crooked Joe Biden has given this once great industry away!”

The 2024 GOP frontrunner has previously invoked John Dingell’s death during his criticism of the congresswoman. In December 2019, after Debbie Dingell had voted in favor of impeaching Trump, the then-president suggested at a campaign rally that her late husband could be in hell. “I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love,” the congresswoman wrote in response at the time. “You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”