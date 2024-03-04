Donald Trump’s undefeated run in Republican primary races came to an end Sunday with Nikki Haley’s victory in Washington, D.C., but the former president claimed to be unfazed by the defeat, which—according to him—was simply part of the plan.

“I purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the ‘Swamp,’ with very few delegates, and no upside,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, echoing the sentiments of his campaign press secretary, who claimed Haley’s victory was tantamount to her having been “crowned Queen of the Swamp.” “Birdbrain spent all of her time, money and effort there,” Trump added.

The former South Carolina governor’s first victory in the Republican nominating process came after Trump won in the first eight states. “Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan - BIG NUMBERS - Complete destruction of a very weak opponent,” Trump wrote. “The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday.”

Clearly taking the defeat well, Trump later posted again to say “Birdbrain is a loser” who had a “record low performance in virtually every state.” “I enjoy watching the Bird disavow her PLEDGE to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump (‘A great President’),” he added. “Well, she ran, she lied, and she LOST BIG!”

“Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past 8 years,” Haley wrote in a post on X after her win. “It’s time to start winning again and move our nation forward.”