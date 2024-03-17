Trump Claims He’d Get Israel to End the War in Gaza ‘Quickly’

Donald Trump claims he’d be able to end the war in Gaza simply by pressuring Israel to seek out peace.

During an interview with Fox News’ MediaBuzz, Trump blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and said Israel should disassociate itself from Democrats. He then claimed that he would tell Netanyahu to end the war “quickly,” urging the country to move on from a state of violence.

“I think you have to finish it up and do it quickly and get back to the world of peace,” Trump told host Howard Kurtz. “We need peace in the world.”

Trump claimed a resolution to the Middle East violence would be one of the first things he gets accomplished should he win in November, along with an end to the war in Ukraine. That war, he said, he would try and get done before taking office—despite the Logan Act preventing citizens from acting as government representatives. “I wanted to do it before, you know, before taking office, if that’s possible, and I think it is,” Trump said.

The end of both wars adds to the list of things Trump wants to do soon after taking office should he win a second term. He has previously expressed a desire to act like a dictator on “day one” in order to close the border and increase U.S. gas and oil drilling. He also expressed last week a desire to free people convicted for attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, calling them “hostages” on Truth Social.