Trump Claims Vaccine Will Be Ready by Fall, Says CDC Director Was ‘Confused’

President Trump on Wednesday directly contradicted the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when the coronavirus vaccine will be available to the general public.

Asked at a White House press briefing about Dr. Robert Redfield’s statement earlier on Wednesday that the public most likely won’t get the vaccine until next summer or even fall, Trump said, “That’s incorrect information.”

“When he said it, I believe he was confused… We’re ready to go as soon as the vaccine is approved,” the president said, insisting that the vaccine would be ready to be administered “really to the general public immediately.” “We’re not going to say ‘in six months, we’re going to start giving it to the general public,’” he added.

Pressed further to explain how a vaccine that doesn’t even exist yet could be ready so quickly, the president appeared to offer a flurry of different timelines, all while seeming to suggest that a vaccine is “ready to go.”

“Under no circumstances will it be as late as the doctor said,” he said. “We think it could be October. Certainly during November, December would be the latest.”

Despite Redfield warning hours earlier that front-line workers and those at high risk will be the first to get the vaccine, with members of the general public to come later, Trump said: “I got the impression that he didn’t really realize what he said.”

Bizarrely, Trump’s timeline was cast into doubt moments later, when he gave the floor to adviser Scott Atlas, who said 700 million doses would be ready by the end of March.

But the president appeared unfazed by Atlas’ 2021 timeline.

“I never thought we could have a vaccine as quickly as we did but I freed it up, I freed up the FDA. Dr. Hahn’s done a great job and they’re ready to approve something when they come in,” he said.