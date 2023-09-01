Trump Co-Defendant Really, Really Doesn’t Want to Be Tried With Sidney Powell

The Massachusetts attorney accused of masterminding a “crazy” scheme to keep a defeated Donald Trump in the Oval Office is trying his damndest to separate himself from another Trump-adjacent lawyer who has been described, variously, as “a complete nut,” a “lunatic,” “a fucking nutcase,” and “even crazier than you think.”

Kenneth Chesebro, who allegedly conjured up the so-called fake electors plot after Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, and Sidney Powell, who vowed to reverse Joe Biden’s win via the “kraken” of all lawsuits, are among 19 defendants, including Trump himself, brought up on racketeering charges in Fulton County, Georgia, related to their alleged attempt at subverting the state’s election results.

Last week Chesebro—a Wisconsin native nicknamed “The Cheese” by classmates—invoked his constitutional right to a speedy trial. A day later, Powell followed suit. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis then asked a judge to order that those granted speedy trial requests be tried together as a group.

But on Friday, Chesebro, whose former law school classmates have expressed bafflement at how the once-respected lawyer came to be mixed up with Trump & Co., filed a motion to sever his case from Powell’s, telling the judge he does not want to be tried alongside her, in any way, shape, or form.

“Mr. Chesebro has never physically met Sidney Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never sent an email to Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received an email from Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never called Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received a phone call from Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never texted Ms. Powell; Mr. Chesebro has never received a text message from Ms. Powell; and Mr. Chesebro has never communicated with Ms. Powell through any social media or telecommunications application,” the motion states. “In sum, there has never been any direct contact or communication between Mr. Chesebro and Ms. Powell. Similarly, there is no correlation or overlap between the overt acts or the substantive charges associated with Mr. Chesebro and Ms. Powell.”

Chesebro also does not want anyone to confuse his fringe ideas with Powell’s, saying what they each did “are akin to oil and water; wholly separate and impossible to mix (into one conspiracy).”

If the two “are forced to be tried together,” prosecutors will “attempt to lump them together” in the overarching conspiracy, the motion goes on. Yet, the motion argues, Chesebro’s actions have “no relation” to anything Powell stands accused of doing.

“Additionally, while Mr. Chesebro is not aware of Ms. Powell’s defenses, they potentially will be antagonistic to each other,” it says. “In order to achieve a fair determination of the guilt or innocence of Mr. Chesebro, he must be severed from the trial. The fact that Mr. Chesebro is implicated with Ms. Powell will inextricably link them together and has the potential to cause a tremendous prejudice.”

Chesebro was unable to be reached for comment on Friday afternoon. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 23. A date for Powell has not yet been set.