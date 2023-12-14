Trump Co-Defendants Pen VERY Brief Apology Letters for Election Crimes

Two attorneys who took plea deals in Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case penned heartfelt handwritten apology letters as part of the legal agreement, packing all of their sorrow into just one sentence.

“I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” Sidney Powell wrote on Oct. 19.

Kenneth Chesebro also wrote a similarly verbose letter.

“I apologize to the citizens of the State of Georgia and of Fulton County for my involvement in Count 15 of the indictment,” he scribbled just a day after Powell.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution received copies of Powell, Chesebro, and bail bondsman Scott Hall’s letters on Thursday via an open records request.

Hall came up with the most lengthy letter out of the three, coming up with a whopping eight sentences.

“I wish I never involved myself in the post-election activities that brought me before the court. I have never before been in trouble with the law and I meant no harm to anyone,” he wrote.

Although the newspaper did not obtain the apology letter from a fourth defendant, Jenna Ellis, the former Trump campaign lawyer read it aloud through tears in her October hearing.

“As an attorney who is also a Christian, I take my responsibilities as a lawyer very seriously, and I endeavor to be a person of sound moral and ethical character in all of my dealings,” she said. Ellis later stated, “I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information… What I did not do but should have done, Your Honor, was to make sure the facts that the other lawyers alleged to be true were in fact true.”

“I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse. For those failures of mine, Your Honor, I have taken responsibility already for the Colorado bar who censured me and I now take responsibility before this court and apologize to the people of Georgia.”

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee thanked Ellis for her statement, saying, “All too often, I don’t get to hear the perspective of the accused in these cases, and so that’s appreciated.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution addressed the delay in sharing the letters, saying that they got lost in the court system, first being sealed by McAfee and then passed around to other court officials.

A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis turned down the newspaper’s request for comment.