Trump Dunks on Ronna McDaniel’s NBC Firing: ‘Only Lasted Two Days’

Donald Trump took a shot at Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday after NBC News decided to hastily reverse its hiring of the former Republican National Committee chairwoman as a contributor amid uproar from the network’s staff.

Less than a week after announcing that McDaniel would be joining the network, NBCUniversal News chair Cesar Conde explained in a memo to employees that the pushback—which included hosts criticizing McDaniel’s hiring on air—made it clear that the appointment would undermine the network’s cohesiveness. “Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC,” Trump wrote in response to the news on his Truth Social platform. “She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”

“It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be,” Trump added of McDaniel’s ouster. “These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK. They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, ‘TALENT.’ BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!”

McDaniel announced that she was stepping down as the chair of the RNC earlier this year, with the decision coming after weeks of pressure from Trump. Their relationship seemed to falter despite McDaniel’s years of outspoken loyalty to the former president—which reportedly included her not using her middle name, Romney, at Trump’s request.

In a follow-up post late Tuesday attacking former Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd—who publicly criticized his employers for hiring McDaniel—Trump called for Todd be fired, and then added: “If I knew Ronna was going to troubled MSNBC, I would have advised her to change her name back to Romney, she would have had a better chance!”