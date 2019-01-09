One big question heading into Tuesday night’s big Oval Office address from President Trump was how much fact-checking would be done by the various networks. And on Fox, anchor Shepard Smith did not let the president get away with his lies.

Immediately following Trump’s approximately 10-minute speech, Smith broke down a “number of claims” that were deliberately misleading. While Trump issued scary warnings about murders by immigrants, Smith said, “Statistics show that there is less violent crime by the undocumented immigrant population than by the general population.”

In response to Trump claiming his wall would stop drug trafficking across the border, Smith said, “Government statistics show much of the heroin actually comes not over the unguarded border but through ports of call.”

The anchor also informed viewers that the number of illegal border crossings has been going “steadily down over the past 10 years” despite Trump’s assertion that they are on the rise and the government reports that “there is more outward traffic than inward traffic.”

“As for the trade deal he mentioned with Mexico, which he said would pay for the wall,” Smith continued, “that trade deal is not yet complete.” And while Trump claimed that law enforcement professionals have requested the $5.7 billion funding for the wall, it was actually the president himself who requested it “and he himself who said he would own the shutdown.”

“Nevertheless, he’s making the case to keep his base together on this matter,” Smith added, in a nod to Fox News viewers.