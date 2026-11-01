RUN AND HIDE Trump Goon Chickens Out of Crucial TV Interview Days Before Election It was announced just minutes before airtime that the Trump official would no longer be appearing on the program.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent abruptly pulled out of a live TV appearance Sunday, passing up one of his final chances to sell voters on Trump’s economic agenda before the midterms.

The 64-year-old Trump mouthpiece was due to appear on Face the Nation Sunday morning, but pulled out of the CBS broadcast at the last minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will no longer be appearing on FACE THE NATION this morning. We look forward to having him back on the broadcast soon,” the program posted on X about 12 minutes before the program was set to air.

Face the Nation announced Scott Bessent's canceled interview shortly before he was due to go on air. X/@FaceTheNation

Wall Street Journal reporter Brian Schwartz reported: “The Treasury Department informed CBS they were cancelling his planned appearance and no reason was given to the network.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “With Bessent not coming on the show, it appears the administration will not have a top representative on the Sunday morning shows trying to promote the president’s economic policy agenda prior to the election. No word yet from Treasury on the cancellation.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Treasury Department for comment.

A Wall Street Journal reporter claimed that the Treasury gave CBS no reasoning for the absence, despite the slot being a major potential GOP push ahead of midterms. X/@schwartzbWSJ

Bessent’s unexplained cancellation comes on the final weekend before the midterms, after a string of appearances on the show to declare his undying love of second-term Trump.

Despite his official role as treasury head, Bessent’s public appearances often skew less toward national finance and more toward frontline presidential PR.

Just last week after Barack Obama joked that Trump “has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” Bessent turned up outside one of hte chain’s restaurants.

Fox Business News just happened to have cameras on location to capture the relatable moment from Bessent, who is estimated to be worth 600 million dollars.

“I had a great meal, always have a great meal,” he said. Asked what he ate at the chain—in which Trump has coincidentally played hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks—Bessent divulged to the conservative press: “What I always have: the French Dip Cheeseburger. It was a great lunch.”

While Bessent frequently appears on air to support Trump, many CBS viewers theorized that he was unwilling to face recent all-time-low economic polling. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

As Republicans reportedly plan how to veer away from Trump following a predicted midterm loss, it seems media-friendly restaurant trips might not quite cut it for the man overseeing the nation’s money.

Some critics speculated that Bessent had pulled out to avoid questions about Trump’s historically low economy polling. Neither Treasury nor CBS has publicly offered an explanation for the cancellation.

An AP-NORC survey last month counted a low 26 percent approval of the president’s handling of the economy, with an even lower 17 percent approval of his handling of living costs. Around 65 percent of respondents blamed affordability issues on Trump’s policies.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register