Trump Goon Chickens Out of Crucial TV Interview Days Before Election
It was announced just minutes before airtime that the Trump official would no longer be appearing on the program.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent abruptly pulled out of a live TV appearance Sunday, passing up one of his final chances to sell voters on Trump’s economic agenda before the midterms.
The 64-year-old Trump mouthpiece was due to appear on Face the Nation Sunday morning, but pulled out of the CBS broadcast at the last minute.
“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will no longer be appearing on FACE THE NATION this morning. We look forward to having him back on the broadcast soon,” the program posted on X about 12 minutes before the program was set to air.
Wall Street Journal reporter Brian Schwartz reported: “The Treasury Department informed CBS they were cancelling his planned appearance and no reason was given to the network.”
He added: “With Bessent not coming on the show, it appears the administration will not have a top representative on the Sunday morning shows trying to promote the president’s economic policy agenda prior to the election. No word yet from Treasury on the cancellation.”
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The Daily Beast has contacted the Treasury Department for comment.
Bessent’s unexplained cancellation comes on the final weekend before the midterms, after a string of appearances on the show to declare his undying love of second-term Trump.
Despite his official role as treasury head, Bessent’s public appearances often skew less toward national finance and more toward frontline presidential PR.
Just last week after Barack Obama joked that Trump “has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” Bessent turned up outside one of hte chain’s restaurants.
Fox Business News just happened to have cameras on location to capture the relatable moment from Bessent, who is estimated to be worth 600 million dollars.
“I had a great meal, always have a great meal,” he said. Asked what he ate at the chain—in which Trump has coincidentally played hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks—Bessent divulged to the conservative press: “What I always have: the French Dip Cheeseburger. It was a great lunch.”
As Republicans reportedly plan how to veer away from Trump following a predicted midterm loss, it seems media-friendly restaurant trips might not quite cut it for the man overseeing the nation’s money.
Some critics speculated that Bessent had pulled out to avoid questions about Trump’s historically low economy polling. Neither Treasury nor CBS has publicly offered an explanation for the cancellation.
An AP-NORC survey last month counted a low 26 percent approval of the president’s handling of the economy, with an even lower 17 percent approval of his handling of living costs. Around 65 percent of respondents blamed affordability issues on Trump’s policies.
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