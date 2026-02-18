Trump Goon Completely Loses It at ‘The Boss’ for Being Mean to His Boss

President Trump’s top mouthpiece has lost it at Bruce Springsteen after the rock legend called his boss a “wannabe king.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, pictured in 2025, has been one of the president's longest running advisors since joining Trump's 2016 presidential run. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Springsteen and his E Street Band announced Tuesday that they’re kicking off the 20-stop “Land of Hope and Dreams Tour” on March 31 in a symbolic location: Minneapolis.

The thinly veiled swipe at the Trump administration was accompanied by a statement that said the immigration crackdown in Minnesota and Trump’s policies generally have eroded the American dream.

President Trump says he doesn't like Springsteen's politics. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in the statement, eliciting a cringeworthy tantrum from Steven Cheung, the White House communications director.

“When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain,” he said in a statement to Politico’s Playbook, referencing a series of Springsteen hits.

The tour also includes a D.C. date, at Nationals Park on May 27. Many Republicans profess their love for Springsteen, even though he has endorsed every Democratic nominee since 2004.

“I don’t think it matters that he is a liberal,” Chris Pack, a longtime Republican operative, told The Washington Post last year. “I can compartmentalize his politics.”

Trump clearly can’t. After the rocker endorsed Trump’s presidential opponent Kamala Harris in 2024, then blasted the eventual winner, the president responded on Truth Social.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump wrote.

Springsteen has been a vocal opponent of Trump's policies. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare,’” Trump added. “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”