Donald Trump likes to tout his ironclad support among Republican voters. And the media often play along with the idea that he could, as he has famously said, shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not have any of his backers actually care.

The political reality, however, is far bleaker for the president as we head into 2020. The news of Joe Walsh underscores that. Joe Walsh, yes, that Walsh, who is challenging Trump in the Republican primary.

So, what to make of this?