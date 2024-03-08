Trump Hits Back at Biden’s SOTU With Wacky Snapchat Filters

President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address Thursday to take swings at Donald Trump on a range of issues including immigration, abortion, and threats to democracy.

Trump—the man who will almost certainly be the 2024 Republican nominee—hit back with a video in which various Snapchat filters had been applied to Biden during the speech to make him look like Pinocchio, a dog, and a girl.

The former president released the clip on his official Instagram account and his Truth Social platform, with the latter suffering from unfortunately timed technical hitches as Trump fired off a fusillade of irate posts throughout Biden’s speech.

One bizarre edit at the beginning of the weird video morphed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ facial expressions into unhinged caricatures with bulging eyes. Another gave the commander-in-chief a straw hat and ribboned pigtails, followed by filters elongating Biden’s nose and replacing his head with that of an ugly dog.

The absurd clip came after Trump spent Biden’s address criticizing the Democrat’s punctuality, hair, and frequency of coughing. He also suggested that Biden’s “DRUGS ARE WEARING OFF” during the address and that TV coverage of the speech was unfair for too frequently showing “Democrats clapping.”

Trump signed off from his tirade with one final complaint that Biden’s address had been simply “angry, polarizing, and hate-filled.”