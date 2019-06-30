Trump Is Counting on the Media to Help Re-Elect Him — Will They Oblige?

In scrutinizing the Democratic candidates for president, the debate moderators largely restrained themselves from Trumpian fictional frames and themes, whether they are “walls,” “caravans,” “spying,” or even his fantasy about challenging the constitutional law of impeachment. The result was Drudge’s first post-debate headline: THEY IGNORE TRUMP!

Instead, the candidates expounded on reality—American economic immobility, the continued health care crisis , and the climate emergency. If journalists continue to ask questions based on the truth, it will also expose the President’s exploitation of bigotry instead of helping to spread his lies.

This doesn’t come naturally to the media. Instead, they re-normalize a habitually deceitful president in return for the perception of access.