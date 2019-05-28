Trump Is Defying the House. Next Come the Courts.

Here’s a piece of friendly advice for you: Beat the Christmas rush and get to know the Supreme Court decision Worcester v. Georgia.

I’m not going to go into the whole background of the case here. It’s fascinating—it was basically a land dispute between the Cherokee nation and the state of Georgia (that is, Georgia wanted to evict the Cherokee from their native land and steal it). The tribe, which was pretty well organized politically, took it to the Supreme Court—and won. The famous Chief Justice John Marshall wrote the decision holding that Georgia had no right to enforce state laws in Cherokee territory.

What’s this got to do with the price of orange hair tonic? President Andrew Jackson’s reaction, that’s what. He said (reportedly): “Mr. Marshall has made his decision. Now let him enforce it!”