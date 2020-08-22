Trump Is Far from the First Presidential Liar, But He’s Definitely the Worst

As the nation prepares itself for four days of non-stop racism, conspiracy-mongering, incitement to violence, and hundreds if not thousands of outright falsehoods to be communicated to the public by the president, his party, and their supporters this week at the virtual Republican convention, it behooves us to take a short look backward and try to understand how we arrived at this point: where we have a president who has proven himself to be an almost comically pathological liar; one whose word cannot be accepted on literally any topic, whether it be toilet flushing, cancer-causing windmills or imaginary terrorist attacks—and yet, has a credible hope of being re-elected.

Back in 1991, I published an op-ed article in The New York Times about presidential lying. It did not mention, however, that then-President George H. W. Bush was among the many presidents who had lied to the American people because my editor instructed me, “The New York Times will not allow anyone to call the president a liar.” I pointed out to this editor, who was a friend of mine, that this was a rather absurd objection, given the topic of my article. He did not dispute this but simply replied, “Well, Eric, you may be right. And if you like, you can photocopy your article and send it to your friends. [This was before email.] Or you can take out that accusation and about a million people will read you tomorrow.” I took it out, but it was the last time I wrote for that page for roughly 20 years.

I’ve been studying presidential lying ever since. I had just begun working on my history PhD at Stanford when I published that op-ed, and I later chose presidential lies as my dissertation topic. I eventually turned that into a book, When Presidents Lie: A History of Deception and Its Consequences, in which I examined the long-term consequences of four crucial postwar presidential lies: Franklin Roosevelt following the Yalta agreements; John F. Kennedy following the Cuban Missile Crisis; Lyndon Johnson following the (non-existent) “Second Gulf of Tonkin Incident”; and Ronald Reagan and the Iran-Contra scandal. It closed with a short discussion of George W. Bush and the Iraq War, in which I described him as occupying (and embodying) America’s first “Post-Truth Presidency.”