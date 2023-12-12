Trump Is Now Selling Pieces of His Georgia Mugshot Suit

Donald Trump has come up with a new way to monetize the Georgia election case against him: selling pieces of the suit he wore for his Fulton County Jail mugshot photo.

The former president hyped his latest fundraising effort in a message posted to Truth Social on Tuesday. But according to the message, supporters will have to buy 47 NFTs, or “TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS,” in order to receive the clothing item. “Don’t wait, they’ll go FAST (I believe!),” he added.

The Trump digital trading cards website says customers who splash the cash on the Mugshot Edition NFTs, which cost $99 each, will get, along with the piece of the suit, the chance to have dinner with the former president at Mar-a-Lago, one of only 2,024 available physical trading cards that may be autographed, a Commemorative Dinner NFT card, a signed poster from NFT artist Clark Mitchell, a hoodie, and a presidential pen.

In his advertisement video posted on the same website, collectrumpcards.com, he said the Mugshot Edition NFT was “a true collector’s item” and “something to give to your family, to your kids, and grandchildren.” He continued, “Some people call these cards pop art or modern art… They give me muscles where, believe me, I don’t have them.”

Back in August, the Trump team claimed it raised $7.1 million in merchandise sales in the three days after he was booked. On the day following the release of his mugshot, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said they raised $4.18 million, marking the highest 24-hour fundraising period of his campaign.

MSNBC reported that he put his mugshot on everything, including a $34 T-shirt, a $25 “Never Surrender” coffee mug, and a $15 pair of beverage coolers.

At the time, the Trump team’s account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a call for action, writing, “If you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history!”