Trump is Screwing Up His Response to the Coronavirus. House Democrats are Screwing Up their Response to Trump.

Trump’s coronavirus speech proves, once and for all, that the emperor is never going to put on clothes.

We have a government without anyone meaningfully in charge of anything other than making Trump and his cronies rich. Banning flights from Europe (and excluding the United Kingdom, where the health minister(!) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating) indicates Trump’s xenophobia is now guided by throwing darts.

And as surreal as every botched stage of this administration’s response has been, none of it should come as a surprise. Trump was never going to rise to this moment and save us. Anyone who believed otherwise hasn’t been paying attention.