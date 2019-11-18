Trump Is the Problem. Another Democratic Debate About Medicare for All Isn’t the Answer.

Oh, just another week, really. The president intimidates one witness, another witness has Donald Trump dead to rights on not caring anything about Ukraine except how it could help him beat Joe Biden, the attorney general gives a fascist speech making it clearer than ever that he’s going to spend the next year doing everything he can to turn the Justice Department into the committee to reelect the president.

That’s a lot of fodder. In Democrat-land, though, it looks like it’s going to another week of repeating the same old arguments about Medicare for All.

Yes, there’s another debate Wednesday. I really have come to loathe them. They show all of them at their worst. The culprit of course is television: the need for conflict, and the desire of moderators to press the candidates to lock into commitments that everybody knows are irresponsible and ridiculous. And Medicare for All is Exhibit A here. Why Because nobody’s passing a Medicare for All bill. The elevation of that issue to its current level of prominence is the biggest con job in contemporary politics. Yes, it has changed the conversation in good ways and moved the center of gravity leftward. But as for the bill itself, there aren’t 20 votes in the Senate for what Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are proposing.