Trump Jr.-Bongino 2024??

Who would be sent to Gitmo in a Donald Trump Jr White House? The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast thinks she sure would be, especially if Trump Jr. chose Ted Cruz or Dan Bongino as veep.

Not that it would matter as any of those tickets would mean we’re all already in hell. In fact, Molly tells guest JD Durkin in this episode of TNA that it’s a very real possibility, and we may already be on the way there thanks to the Democrats’ focus on infrastructure instead of voting.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member? You can listen here and sign up for new episode email alerts here.

“Biden is going to get behind every opportunity to say, ‘Well, at least I tried, at least we, you know, we tried to lower our price point. We tried to meet Republicans where they are. We tried to work in good faith,’” he says. “ I don't think that's necessarily going to do very much in terms of the Fox News, right-wing conservative media ecosystem because they'll spin whatever they want.”

Molly, as she always does when it comes to arguments of Dems’ poor messaging, agrees: “Democrats are bringing a stuffed animal to a knife fight.”

Then, Votebeat’s Jessica Huseman will send chills down voting spines when she reveals voting bills in other states that didn’t get the attention Georgia’s did, but are way, way worse.

And Tom Nichols shits on Democrats, Republicans, and teenagers.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.