Trump Judge Pick Spread Anti-Muslim Pig Blood Bullet Myth

You wonder where President Trump gets some of the crazy stories he touts, like the one about U.S. Gen. John Pershing executing Muslim prisoners in the Philippines in 1913. “He took 50 bullets and he dipped them in pigs’ blood. And he had his men load his rifles and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said, ‘You go back to your people and you tell them what happened.’ And for 25 years there wasn’t a problem.”

In Trump’s mind, it was the ultimate deterrent. Except it’s not true. Pershing did lead American and Filipino troops in a brutal battle against holdouts in a southern island, but that’s it. There’s no evidence of the behavior Trump has praised, which would constitute a war crime.

Yet people of a certain ideological bent have long embraced this story, and Steven Menashi, a special assistant and senior associate counsel at the White House, is one of them. Trump just nominated him for a lifetime seat on the federal bench for the Second Circuit.