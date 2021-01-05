Trump Just F*cked Himself and His Party in Georgia

Things were already sub-ideal for the president and his Republican Party in the Peach State.

The GOP’s incumbent senators, who in any normal year would be locks for re-election, both have a habit of shady stock trades. The early vote has been huge, and breaking Democrats’ way. Then came the instantly infamous call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—the one where the president asked him to dig 11,000 votes or so out of the trash pile.

For Trump, the news may get worse. One end of the call took place in Fulton County, Georgia, where Fani Willis was just elected district attorney. “She prosecutes without fear or favor. And her folks are looking at that call closely,” Daily Beast editor-at-large and Georgia political veteran Goldie Taylor explains on The New Abnormal’s first show of 2021. “Donald Trump—and anybody else in that room, helping him—could very well face charges here in Georgia, in Fulton County. Charges that they cannot make go away.”