Trump Lawyer Says Ron DeSantis Will Emerge a 'Bloodied Pulp' Against Trump

Donald Trump lawyer and Right Side Broadcasting Network contributor Christina Bobb declared Ron DeSantis will emerge “bloody” if he challenges the former president in 2024.

The fighting words from a top Trump official follow increasingly vicious attacks being directed at the Florida governor by the former president.

“I would not want to enter the octagon with Donald Trump. Nobody comes out of that and looks pretty,” Bobb said at a MAGA rally in Waco, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

“In order for Ron DeSantis to mildly stand a chance with Donald Trump...he has to attack Donald Trump, and people who attack Donald Trump don’t fare well,” she continued.

The Trump lawyer then took it a step further.

“If he actually does try to enter this race, will come out a bloodied pulp,” the lawyer concluded.

Neither Bobb nor DeSantis campaign spokesperson Lindsey Curnutte immediately returned The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere at the rally, a Trump rally-goer suggested that MAGA supporters conduct a “citizen’s arrest” of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

“We the people, are calling for the arrest of Alvin Bragg,” the rally-goer told Bobb while arguing that the district attorney was guilty of “treason.”

Back in November, fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba likewise issued a stern warning to the Florida governor at another rally. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she said at the time.