Look! It Is the Orange Pot Calling the Kettle Black

On the witness stand Thursday, Stormy Daniels was cross-examined by the prosecution about trying to profit off her notoriety.

“When Trump was indicted in this case, you celebrated on Twitter by repeatedly tweeting and pushing merchandise you were selling in your store right?” said defense attorney Susan Necheles according to CNN.

“...People asked how they could support me so I tweeted the link to my store,” Daniels responded.

“That was you shilling your merchandise, right?” Necheles asks.

Daniels was quick to return fire. “Not unlike Mr. Trump,” she said.

Under oath, Daniels spoke the truth.

In the shilling Olympics, Trump is a gold medalist. Just four miles from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse where Donald Trump faces 34 counts related to falsifying New York business records to interfere with the election, this Trump-y merchandise is being pushed in his store.

The Daily Beast recently visited Trump Tower which we called “The Saddest Building in NYC.” But these all-new photos show that Trump Tower is also the Shilling-est Building in NYC.

Big bite Donald bottle opener and magnet

Caption: “Enough with the speeches…” Yes, please!

Donald Trump talking pen

Caption: Shouldn’t this be a Sharpie?

Trump T-shirt and Trump football

Caption: The Trump mannequin is headless. Fill in joke here.

Trump neoprene cup insulator

Caption: Probably made in “Chai-nah.”

Trump slippers

Caption: Perfect for pairing with silky pajamas to entertain women in your penthouse suite while your wife is at home with your newborn.

Trump chocolate bars

Caption: Chocolate coins aren’t worthy of the Trump name. That’s why he sells gold bars.

Trump socks

Caption: Stars and stripes on socks shows Trump’s deep reverence to the flag.