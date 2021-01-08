Trump Lawyer’s New Firm Gets In On His Most Lucrative Campaign Asset

A few months before the 2020 election, the vendor that President Donald Trump’s campaign used to rent out its behemoth email list quietly transferred a key asset to a different company, which was created just 10 days earlier by a lawyer close to the Trump family.

What followed were more than $1 million in payments from Trump’s political operation to that same company, DataPier LLC. Altogether, the string of transactions suggests that the political operation worked in the latter months of the campaign to consolidate some of the president’s most valuable political assets—at the expense of the Republican establishment in Washington.

As PAY DIRT reported last year, the Trump campaign was brokering the rental of its email list by way of a firm called Excelsior Strategies. It rented out the list to groups that included America First Action, the ostensibly independent super PAC supporting Trump’s re-election bid, and Turning Point USA, the pro-Trump youth outfit.