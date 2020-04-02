Trump Blames NYC Coronavirus Crisis on Impeachment ‘Hoax’

President Trump sent a letter to Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer on Thursday accusing him of leaving New York City “unprepared” for the coronavirus pandemic now crippling the city because of the “impeachment hoax.”

In a scathing personal attack on Schumer (“ I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York”), the president lashed out over criticism of what many see as a delayed federal response to the coronavirus pandemic now sweeping the country.

Earlier Thursday, Schumer noted on Twitter that he’d “called for action” as early as Jan. 26 and dismissed as “ridiculous” an argument made by some of Trump’s allies that impeachment proceedings left the country vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Trump offered a swift and apparently unrestrained response: “Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way,” he wrote.

“We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus,” the letter read.

“As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a back-up than most others.”