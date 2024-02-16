Trump Loses It Over Fani Willis Testimony: ‘MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!’

Donald Trump railed against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday after she testified in a misconduct hearing which could see her kicked off the election interference case she brought against the former president.

Willis forcefully pushed back against arguments from the lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendants in the case who say she should be disqualified from the proceedings over her relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired to lead the case. The Georgia prosecutor denied that the relationship led to a conflict of interest or financial impropriety and accused the defense attorneys of lying about her.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump capitalized on the massive attention the extremely unusual hearing was attracting.

“They’re talking about the Georgia ‘Fani Scandal’ all over the World. In fact, by far, it is trending #1,” he wrote. “I can’t believe the Georgia State Judiciary, or the Governor, can be happy about this humiliating embarrassment.”

He went on to claim—in typical fashion—that Willis’ allegations against him amount to a “FAKE CASE” and that “everybody sees it for what it is, a MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!”

“The legal pundits, experts, and scholars are all screaming that this Witch Hunt, which has hurt so many fine people and patriots, should be immediately terminated and permanently erased from everyone’s memory,” he added. “The stench of what has happened should shame Georgia no longer. It should get back to GREATNESS, and FAST!!!”