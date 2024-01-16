Trump Manages to Rage at E. Jean Carroll Even as He Sits in Court

As Donald Trump sat in a Manhattan courtroom for the opening of his second E. Jean Carroll defamation trial on Tuesday, over a dozen posts were published to his Truth Social account attacking the author he allegedly defamed.

The court is seeking to determine how much Trump owes Carroll for publicly denying that he sexually assaulted her in 1996. So, of course, he continued to deny it while sitting across the room from her in court.

Trump began his unhinged Truth Social tirade by lamenting that he had to appear in court to “fight against a FAKE case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched.”

He then posted an onslaught of content meant to discredit Carroll. One Truth Social post included a video clip of Carroll, and was captioned “Can you believe I have to defend myself from this woman’s fake story?!”

The video was an out-of-context clip of Carroll talking about rape with Anderson Cooper, saying that most people think of rape as being “sexy.”

Trump also posted a series of screenshots of posts mentioning sex from Carroll’s Twitter and Facebook, between 2010 and 2015. A screenshot of one of Carroll’s tweets from 2015 read “How do you know your ‘unwanted sexual advance’ is unwanted, until you advance it?”

Trump also posted multiple excerpts of a Vanity Fair profile of Carroll from 2019, shortly after she accused Trump of attacking her in 1996.

He then went on a three-post rant calling for Judge Lewis Kaplan to “end the unAmerican injustice” being done to him.

“He should do it for America, because a President of the United States was accused of doing something he did not do by an UNKNOWN, TO HIM, woman seeking fame, fortune, and publicity for her ridiculous Book!”