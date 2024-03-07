Trump May Receive Intelligence Briefing, Despite Classified Documents Case
SHARING SECRETS
If Donald Trump snags the Republican presidential nomination, the Biden administration intends to share U.S. intelligence with him, regardless of the fact that he is currently under investigation for his careless handling of classified documents, POLITICO reports. Two sources told the outlet that despite President Biden barring Trump from receiving intelligence briefings after his removal from the White House, there is no current plan to deny him the standard briefing granted to a nominee. One former senior official said that based on his history leaks, they’d be “afraid” to give Trump access to classified intelligence. “I mean, who knows what kind of riff he would do” they added. Some officials speculated that a briefing would present an opportunity for intelligence agencies to gain credibility with Trump. Last week, the U.S. judge overseeing Trump’s classified documents trial expressed doubt that the trial would be able to begin in July. He is currently facing 40 counts for keeping classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago resort, and three additional criminal trials for his handling of the documents.