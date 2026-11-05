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Trump Melts Down Over One of His Stalled Obsessions

The president is annoyed about more than just a midterm election humiliation.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as the final steel beam is raised at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has melted down discussing dark news regarding one of his major obsessions.

Trump, 80, self-soothed after a shellacking in the midterms by showing off his vanity ballroom on Wednesday, including autographing a beam to be used in the project’s construction.

Returning to another favorite topic, he fired off a Truth Social rant about not getting enough daylight.

President Donald Trump speaks on the day the final steel beam goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, November 4, 2026.

President Donald Trump is raging against the dark.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has been pushing the Senate to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which will make daylight saving time permanent all year round. The House passed the Act in July, but it has stalled in the Senate.

Last month, after believing Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton was blocking the legislation, the senior president even posted the Republican senator’s cellphone number on Truth Social to his 13 million followers.

“Call Tom on his cellphone,” Trump wrote as part of a 315-word screed in October. “Tell Tom to, GET IT DONE! It will be appreciated by all.”

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In his social media post on Wednesday, Trump flagged that he hasn’t given up his fight for the light, despite Republicans losing control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday.

“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump said.

He moaned, “It’s so dark outside, so early (Sunset was 5:06 P.M., and it was dark by 5:31 P.M. — Isn’t that ridiculous?). Just a few days ago it was so nice and sunny at this same time. In addition, everyone’s been running around changing their clocks all over the place.”

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) looks on, as Senate Republican leaders hold a press conference following their weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton was doxxed by the president.

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Clocks in the United States went back one hour on Sunday, as daylight saving time ended and standard time resumed.

Arkansas Republican Cotton was re-elected on Tuesday with 54.3 percent of the vote. He has been a vocal critic of permanent daylight saving time, stating last year, “If permanent daylight saving time becomes the law of the land, it will again make winter a dark and dismal time for millions of Americans.”

In his Wednesday post, Trump did not mention Cotton by name, but suggested the bill may have been a midterm election issue.

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“I didn’t want to make a big deal out of this prior to the Election because I didn’t want to have certain Senators lose their Race, in a landslide, but it is too bad they can’t get it done,” Trump said.

He continued, “The House sent it over to the Senate with great bipartisan support, numerous times (308-117), but the Senate didn’t take it up. We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!”

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Following the disastrous midterms blue wave, Trump has been called out for fixating on issues including his ballroom and other Washington renovation projects, rather than priorities for American including the cost of living being driven up by his ongoing war on Iran.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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