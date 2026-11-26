The president wasn’t feeling thankful for his own Commerce Department on Thanksgiving.

NO THANKS FOR YOU

NO THANKS FOR YOU

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President Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving with an attack on his own government agency that is run by his longtime friend.

Trump, 80, lashed out at the Howard Lutnick-led Commerce Department on Thursday and demanded an investigation after a revision of GDP data showed the economy grew more strongly in the third quarter than initially estimated.

Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick have been friends for years. Jonathan Drake/REUTERS

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, which falls under Lutnick’s purview, announced that third-quarter GDP grew at a 4.3 percent annualized rate, nearly a full point higher than the earlier reported figure of 3.4 percent.

The BEA said the change primarily reflected “upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.”

Such revisions occur regularly on a scheduled basis. In Trump’s mind, however, something more nefarious seemed to be afoot.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE, and a correction was issued yesterday by the people in the Government Agency that does these numbers,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released,” he continued. “Third Quarter GDP Growth has now been corrected to be 4.3%, instead of 3.4%, a major difference! Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error.”

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Trump, 80, and Lutnick, 65, have been friends for over 20 years and mixed in the same New York business circles. The billionaire commerce secretary handed over control of Cantor Fitzgerald, his Wall Street financial services firm, to his sons after Trump tapped him for a Cabinet role.

Contrary to Trump’s claim, revisions to U.S. economic figures are made without regard for the political calendar. Wednesday’s 0.9-point update was only tied for the 16th-largest among all such revisions since 1990, according to CNBC.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Americans resoundingly rejected the GOP in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, ushering in a blue tsunami largely over concerns about the economy and cost of living.

An Associated Press poll found that about three-quarters of voters felt “angry” or “dissatisfied” with the country’s trajectory under Trump, while only about one-quarter felt “satisfied” or “enthusiastic.”

About four in 10 voters nationwide said the economy was the most important issue facing the U.S., citing concern about gas and grocery prices, while three in 10 said the state of democracy was the top issue on their minds.