Senate investigators will scrutinize the prison giants’ windfalls as Democrats prepare to take control of the legislature.

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Two private prison giants stand to make an estimated $2.1 billion profit from Donald Trump’s immigration jail-buying spree—and will pocket even more after keeping contracts to run the lockups at taxpayers’ expense.

Analysis by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit, of CoreCivic and GEO Group’s financial disclosures has found their combined gains represent roughly 59 percent of the $3.61 billion the Department of Homeland Security has paid for eight immigration detention facilities since July—with more to follow.

Senate investigators will now examine the size of the prison giants’ windfalls as part of their ongoing probe into DHS spending, Sen. Maggie Hassan’s office told us. The New Hampshire Democrat is in line to chair the powerful Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when her party takes control of the chamber in January.

Sen. Hassan said she will investigate the two prison giants’ massive profits. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

CoreCivic landed the biggest payday, selling four facilities in California, Kansas and Minnesota to Markwayne Mullin’s department for $2.21 billion in July and August.

Its latest quarterly filing records a gain of $1.77 billion after the costs of completing the deals, and $1.29 billion after tax—more than 11 times CoreCivic’s $116.5 million profit from its entire business last year alone.

Trump has traded shares in both companies. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

GEO Group reported a $560 million post-tax gain after selling its three-facility Adelanto complex in California to DHS for $950 million on Oct. 2.

It’s estimated to retain $340 million from its $453 million sale of the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, on Nov. 17, after taxes and expenses.

The profits alone do not establish that taxpayers overpaid. But the DHS buying spree is helping finance $1 billion in share-buyback initiatives designed to reward CoreCivic and GEO Group’s investors—which may include Trump.

The 80-year-old’s brokers have repeatedly bought and sold the firms’ shares since he returned to office, as PunchUp revealed on Wednesday. His organization has said outside investment managers control those transactions, and did not comment when asked whether he still holds stock in either company.

GEO Group’s Tacoma facility went for almost half a billion dollars last week. David Ryder/Getty Images

“The Department of Homeland Security appears to have entered into a number of deals that wasted taxpayer resources while enriching President Trump, and these deals all came as there are serious concerns about pay-to-play and corruption at DHS,” Hassan told PunchUp.

CoreCivic has previously said it held no discussions about Trump’s investments and had no advance knowledge of who traded its shares.

Mullin has bought eight facilities from GEO and CoreCivic for a total of more than $3.6 billion since July. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Reuters

Selling the buildings to DHS has not ended the companies’ earnings potential.

CoreCivic continues to run all four properties under ICE agreements, while GEO also retained its Adelanto operating contract and secured a new 10-year deal covering Tacoma.

At Appleton, Minnesota, alone, CoreCivic expects annual revenue of around $75 million once the prison is fully operational.

The company has already used $500 million from its property-sale proceeds to fund a stock repurchase agreement. GEO plans another $500 million buyback partly using its Tacoma profits.

CoreCivic’s sale of the Prairie Correctional Facility in Minnesota has sparked backlash. Tim Evans/REUTERS

This reduces the number of available shares, increasing current investors’ stakes in future earnings.

CoreCivic has also used the sales to repay more than $700 million in debt, strengthening its finances as ICE continues to grow its detention network.

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And GEO Group’s sell-off is not over. The company is negotiating with ICE over up to three more facilities, dependent on agreeing a price and ongoing management contracts.

Announcing the Tacoma deal, GEO Group chief George Zoley made clear whose interests the company was pursuing. “We remain focused on allocating capital to enhance long-term value for shareholders, including through accelerated share repurchases,” he said.

The spending has drawn Democratic scrutiny on Capitol Hill, with Hassan opening an investigation into Appleton, and Reps. Bennie Thompson and Betty McCollum demanding answers from Mullin about its cost and conditions.

The prison had stood empty for 16 years before reopening this month, and House Democrats have questioned whether its rushed reopening has made it suitable for detainees sent there.

DHS says the purchases are essential to accommodate its immigration crackdown. John Moore/Getty Images

PunchUp previously revealed that Minnesota’s corrections commissioner, Paul Schnell, said a sale for roughly $3 million had been discussed. CoreCivic described that account as “categorically false.”

Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, said those findings raised serious questions about the administration’s dealings with the prison giants.

McCollum has called for Democrats to investigate once they assume the House and Senate in January. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“These two corporations happen to have deep donor ties to Trump’s political machine, raising significant questions about impropriety,” she told PunchUp. “The Democratic-led 120th Congress will investigate and hold the administration accountable, even as Republicans have refused to act.”

CoreCivic has defended the federal purchase price, saying independent appraisers hired by the government assessed replacement costs, depreciation, land, and renovations, and that officials conducted a separate review.

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DHS has defended the acquisitions as a way to rapidly increase detention capacity for Trump’s mass-deportation campaign without waiting for new construction.

PunchUp has approached the White House, DHS, GEO Group and CoreCivic for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.