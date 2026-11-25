The president bought two companies’ shares before DHS snapped up their jails.

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President Donald Trump bought stock in two private prison giants before his administration launched a $3.6 billion jail-buying spree.

The ICE detention center splurge—the full extent of which was revealed by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit, on Tuesday—has sparked fury among lawmakers, with House Democrats vowing to investigate whether the Department of Homeland Security massively overpaid for some of the facilities.

Trump, 80, listed his stakes⁠ at the end of 2025 as $15,001 to $50,000 in CoreCivic and $50,001 to $100,000 in GEO Group—and doubled down on his investment this spring.

GEO Group’s Tacoma facility is just one among eight that DHS has splurged on over the past six months. David Ryder/Getty Images

The DHS then began buying the two companies’ jails in July and closed its latest deal on November 17—paying GEO Group $453 million⁠ for a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

The president’s financial disclosure⁠ reveals purchases of shares in both firms on five occasions in 2025. The first was on January 30, ten days after his inauguration, after he swept back into power on a promise of hardline immigration enforcement. Trump also reported receiving between $1,001 and $2,500 in dividends from GEO Group that year.

Trump’s stock buying continued into his second year in the White House.

On April 13, 80 days before DHS bought its first two jails from CoreCivic, Trump’s brokers bought shares in the company worth $15,001 to $50,000.

Mullins’ department has spent $3.6 billion on new detention facilities since June. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Reuters

He purchased Geo Group shares in the same value range on March 4, 120 days before the buying spree began.

He also sold stock in both companies. The Trump Organization did not respond to questions about how many shares he still owned when DHS bought the prisons.

The ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington⁠ counted 29 trades in the two companies by Trump in his second term up until July 21. On July 29, Trump’s brokers sold up to $15,000 in GEO shares⁠, bringing the total to at least 30 trades. DHS had bought two California jails from CoreCivic⁠ 27 days earlier.

The Trump Organization has repeatedly insisted that outside brokers make Trump’s trading decisions and that he has no direct control over his investments.

DHS says the facilities are crucial to expanding its immigration crackdown. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“CoreCivic has had no discussions—within or outside the administration—regarding any investments by the president,” a company spokesperson told PunchUp.

The spokesperson added that the company’s management and board made business decisions based on the needs of its government partners and the terms of its contracts. They said that CoreCivic had “no role in, no control over, and no advance knowledge of who buys or sells its shares.”

The company was handed $2.2 billion for four jails⁠ in five weeks and kept the ICE contracts to run all of them.

It said it had used the proceeds from the sales to pay taxes, reduce its debt, and return money to shareholders through a stock buyback program it launched in 2022.

One was the Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton, Minnesota, which DHS bought for $495.6 million on August 4. As PunchUp revealed⁠ last Friday, Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said he was in the room for an informal discussion with CoreCivic in the spring of 2025 when a price of roughly $3 million for the facility was floated. A CoreCivic spokesperson denied that such a small offer had ever been made.

Concerns have been raised over what conditions detainees may be held in at the Minnesota facility. Minnesota Department of Corrections

The company also offered to sell the jail to the state for $75 million in May 2025, but the governor’s office declined.

CoreCivic previously denied ever offering to sell the Minnesota jail for $3 million, describing the suggestion as “categorically false” and “outlandish on its face.” It also defended the price DHS paid, saying independent appraisers hired by the federal government considered multiple factors and that their valuation was subject to a separate federal review.

The company added Wednesday that the federal government’s appraisal process requires the purchase price to reflect fair value.

Asked about the $495.6 million the Trump administration later paid for the jail, a DHS spokesman previously said, “The federal government ultimately determined the sale price following its assessment process.”

GEO Group sold three detention facilities in Adelanto, California⁠, for $950 million on October 2. In Tacoma, ICE gave the company a 10-year contract⁠ to keep running the 1,635-bed jail three weeks before DHS bought it. It says it’s in talks to sell three more detention facilities to ICE.

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A DHS spokesman said: “DHS opened the Appleton Detention Facility on November 9 and the Northwest ICE Processing Center on November 18 to strengthen America’s ability to enforce its immigration laws and carry out the American people’s mandate for mass deportations.

“These sites gives ICE immediate capacity to detain and remove those who have no legal right to remain, protecting American communities and restoring the integrity of our borders without waiting years for new construction.

DHS previously faced scrutiny over similar expansion efforts under Kristi Noem. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“ICE has had a longstanding relationship and contracts with CoreCivic—including during the Obama and Biden Administrations.

“Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and ensuring we have resources to carry out President Trump’s mission.”

A White House official added: “The President’s­ stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions. All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.

“Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold. All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers.”

PunchUp has also contacted the Trump Organization and GEO Group for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.