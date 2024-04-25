Donald Trump is tearing into his former attorney general for endorsing him in the upcoming presidential election, using the opportunity to dredge up his old insults against the man he says “let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country.”

Bill Barr, who invoked the wrath of Trump after publicly rebuking the then-president’s claim of a “stolen” election in 2020, said last week that he’d support a “Republican ticket” in the 2024 election.

In an interview earlier this month with Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Barr was asked directly if he’d support Trump despite having past “disagreements” with him.

“I’ve said all along, given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country. And in my mind, I will vote the Republican ticket,” he said, adding that “Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion.”

Trump was apparently thrilled at his opportunity to gloat upon seeing Barr’s comments.

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!),” he wrote on Truth Social late Wednesday.

“Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!”