Trump Pal: Never Mind My Lynching Tweet

A tweet from Carl Paladino, a former candidate for New York governor and a current surrogate for Donald Trump’s campaign, appeared to suggest that the attorney general of the United States should be lynched on Wednesday morning.

“Lynch @LorettaLynch let a Grand Jury decide,” Paladino said in the tweet, which has since been deleted.

His spokeswoman Jackie O’Bannon told The Daily Beast that she had written the offending tweet. “I made a mistake of adding ‘Lynch’ in the beginning. Sorry, no story here. I just tweeted by mistake.”

A new tweet was then put up that removed the word “lynch,” and that, too, was deleted. O’Bannon has now tweeted, as Paladino, that “I work for Carl, I'm new to twitter & tweeted what Carl asked but made mistake of adding Lynch. My bad.”

But, while this one may have been made in error, the Buffalo, New York, developer has a long history of nasty interactions.

In 2010, he was busted for sending beastiality images in various emails, pornographic videos and one video of an African tribal dance with the title “Obama Inauguration Rehearsal.”

And hours after appearing in New York with Trump in April, Paladino took to NPR to describe Obama as “a man who in every respect looks like he despises America.”

“People who get on the Trump bus are people that are very, very frustrated with their government as it’s been,” he said before the interviewer cut him off. “It doesn’t matter what kind of person is the exterminator, they want the raccoons out of the basement.”