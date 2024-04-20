Trump Phones in to Rally and Tells Crowd to Go Home Amid Nasty Weather: ‘Leave the Site’

Donald Trump canceled his North Carolina rally on Saturday at the last minute, calling up and telling the crowd through an audio message that they must “leave the site and seek shelter” due to a “pretty big storm” rolling in.

“So if you don’t mind, I think we’re going to have to just do a raincheck. I’m so sad, I’m in North Carolina right now and waiting to go in but they’re saying the weather is really getting bad,” Trump can be heard telling the crowd.

“I’m so sorry, but we’ll do it again and we’ll do it bigger and better,” he said.

The rally was held on the grounds of the Wilmington International Airport, with the doors opening at 3 p.m. and hundreds of visitors gathered waiting to hear Trump speak shortly before 7 p.m. But the crowd began to quickly disperse as soon as Trump relayed the news that “very bad weather” had forced him to postpone the event.

“They really would prefer that we not come in, because there’s a certain danger to all of this. And we want to make sure everyone is safe, above all,” he said.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe weather warning, and angry storm clouds could be seen approaching in live footage from the event.

Trump’s abrupt postponement of the rally came just a few minutes after he posted on Truth Social to tell supporters he was on his way, writing: “I LOVE NORTH CAROLINA. Heading to Wilmington NOW. See you soon!!! DJT.”