Trump Privately Doubts Biden Assault Accusation, Says It Could Be ‘Bullshit’

Over the past week, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and allied operatives have bludgeoned Joe Biden over allegations made by Tara Reade, a former Biden staffer who says the president’s presumptive 2020 Democratic challenger sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Privately, however, Trump himself has remained wary of Reade’s story, expressing regular skepticism when talking about it over the last five weeks. At one point, the president even asked a close associate if the allegations were “bullshit.”

“He asked…‘Does it sound like bullshit to you?’” according to this person, who discussed Reade’s claims with Trump late last month. “The president did not sound like someone who was totally and uncritically buying into her story and he suggested he did not think this was the most effective way to [attack] Biden.”