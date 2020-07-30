Trump Comes Out and Says It: Maybe We Should Delay the Presidential Election

President Donald Trump has, for the first time, publicly suggested delaying November’s presidential election.

In his latest tweet pushing his entirely unproven pet theory that mail-in ballots make elections more susceptible to voter fraud, Trump wrote: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Despite his posturing, Trump has absolutely no legal authority to follow through on the proposal to delay the vote.

It has long been predicted that Trump would try to discredit the election. Last week, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden warned donors that the president will attempt to “indirectly steal” the 2020 election by poisoning his base against the idea of mail-in ballots—a voting method that more people than ever are expected to use to minimize the risk of catching the novel coronavirus.

Biden said last Thursday: “This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work.”

More to follow...